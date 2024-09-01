Ricky Starks Claps Back at Social Media Criticism

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Ricky Starks is growing increasingly frustrated with the ongoing narrative on social media regarding his recent attitude and position in AEW.

"Absolute" Ricky took to X on Sunday to directly address some of the recent conversations within the pro wrestling community about his actions and attitude.

One user posted the following comment, which drew a direct response from the AEW star:

"Literally anyone who is going to be pushed as a top champion needs to prove that they can handle the smaller things first. The fact that his attitude when given the smaller opportunities was to pout and disagree with creative is the main reason why he didn’t get bigger shots."

In response, Starks made his stance clear with the following reply: