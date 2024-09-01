Ted DiBiase Remembers Locker Room Discontent Over Zeus's Role at WWE SummerSlam 1989

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase recently shared his thoughts on the "Everybody’s Got a Pod" podcast about the WWE locker room's reaction to Zeus being involved in the SummerSlam 1989 match. Zeus teamed up with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage to face Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake, a decision that didn’t sit well with everyone.

DiBiase commented, "Yeah. I’m sure there’s several guys who were not too crazy about it. I don’t even think Hogan was so crazy about it. Because I mean, I think Vince [McMahon] thought he could make anybody. And you know, we got out of Lister what he could, but that wasn’t much. I mean, there wasn’t much to work with."

Reflecting on his own experiences, DiBiase added, “Brother, that’s just wrestling. I mean, there’s just going to be times when, you know — hey, I’ve been all the way to the top, and I was there a long time. And I went back down and I didn’t go down to the bottom, but — let’s put it this way. I was always in the group that was doing interviews. So if I was on a major show, I had done an interview for that match. I was never like the curb jerker, and you understand that’s wrestling. It’s like you keep feeding the guy at the top, your hero.”

Regarding Zeus landing the spot, DiBiase explained, “It’s like being the right guy, the right thing they’re looking for at the right time. They were going to do this movie, and this guy fit the bill, so okay. But it’s a one-off. What else did he do? After that was over, you never heard about him again.”

