Victoria, Two-Time WWE Women's Champion, Signs New Legends Deal with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2024

Two-time WWE Women's Champion Victoria has signed a new Legends deal with WWE.

During an Ohio Valley Wrestling appearance, Lisa Marie Varon, known as Victoria, announced she recently signed a "Nostalgic" contract with WWE. This agreement will see Victoria featured in new action figures, video games, and WWE merchandise. She hasn't ruled out a possible in-ring return.

Victoria, who joined WWE in 2000, captured the Women's Title twice before leaving in 2009. After WWE, she became a five-time Knockouts Champion in TNA as Tara. Victoria also made a brief WWE return during the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Many fans believe Victoria is long overdue for a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

