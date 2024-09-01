Victoria, Two-Time WWE Women's Champion, Signs New Legends Deal with WWE

Two-time WWE Women's Champion Victoria has signed a new Legends deal with WWE.
During an Ohio Valley Wrestling appearance, Lisa Marie Varon, known as Victoria, announced she recently signed a "Nostalgic" contract with WWE. This agreement will see Victoria featured in new action figures, video games, and WWE merchandise. She hasn't ruled out a possible in-ring return.
Victoria, who joined WWE in 2000, captured the Women's Title twice before leaving in 2009. After WWE, she became a five-time Knockouts Champion in TNA as Tara. Victoria also made a brief WWE return during the 2021 Royal Rumble.
Many fans believe Victoria is long overdue for a WWE Hall of Fame induction.
💥 ANNOUNCEMENT 💥— Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) September 1, 2024
Here it is, my big announcement! Earlier this week I signed a WWE Nostalgic contract. I am so excited and honored that @wwe reached out to me about this! It's a true honor to be part of the WWE Universe again. This doesn't mean I will be hopping back into the… pic.twitter.com/YtPRQFvE7a
⚡ WWE Stars Make Surprise Appearances at TNA iMPACT Taping
Several familiar faces to WWE NXT fans made unexpected appearances at the TNA iMPACT taping on Saturday night, August 31, in Louisville, Ken [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 01, 2024 09:51AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com