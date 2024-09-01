WWE Stars Make Surprise Appearances at TNA iMPACT Taping

Several familiar faces to WWE NXT fans made unexpected appearances at the TNA iMPACT taping on Saturday night, August 31, in Louisville, Kentucky.
As previously reported, WWE NXT Superstars Karmen Petrovic and Arianna Grace were spotted backstage at the show, along with fellow WWE NXT talents Riley Osborne and Blair Davenport.
During the 8/31 TNA taping for the post-TNA Emergence 2024 episode of iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on September 5, Petrovic answered the open challenge issued by TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Grace also made an appearance on the show.
Other notable moments scheduled for the taping include Steph De Lander confronting Matt Cardona and an appearance by the newly crowned TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz.
