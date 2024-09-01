Cody Rhodes Addresses Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” Documentary and Vince McMahon Allegations

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At the post-show press conference for WWE Bash In Berlin, WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes addressed the new Netflix documentary "Mr. McMahon" and the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon.

When asked if he plans to watch the documentary, Cody replied, “In terms of, am I going to watch it? Not to sound cheeky by any means. I am deep in a Game of Thrones re-watch. That is a hell of a commitment.” He also noted, “I think there is a bit of misinformation in terms of WWE having no involvement in this documentary, as far as I know. I would imagine I would get around to seeing it. In terms of the more serious and the meat of your question, the locker room being quiet or silent. I don’t think that’s a matter of belief versus non-belief. I think, strictly speaking, we want to be doing what we were doing out there. The focus and attention that it takes to have a great story and have a great match, and do that every single night, has left most of us to where we’re finding the information out just as you are.”

Rhodes continued, “That includes the resolution of this information. In terms of what happened, how it happened, and how justice comes about. Whatever it might be. I wouldn’t look at it as an active attempt from the locker room to be silent. We are just doing what we do day-to-day WWE business.”

When asked specifically about the allegations involving Vince McMahon and Janel Grant, Rhodes admitted, “I don’t know enough about the information to give a good enough answer. I’m sorry.”

In addition, Cody confirmed during the press conference that the WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode is set for January 6, 2025.