Inside Scoop on the Early Start Time for WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, GA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is set to air at a special start time in October, despite being a premium live event taking place in the United States.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, will kick off at 6pm EST / 3pm PST.

This is not an error.

According to PWInsider.com, the early start time is due to direct competition with UFC 307, another event under the TKO Group umbrella. UFC 307 is set to take place the same evening at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and WWE aims to avoid the two shows going head-to-head.