WWE Bash in Berlin Results (August 31, 2024)

On tap for today is the highly-anticipated rematch between Punk and McIntyre. This strap match promises to settle the score once and for all.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face his former bestie/potential Judas Kevin Owens in a match filled with drama. The Unholy Union (Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre) will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against the powerful duo of Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill. Also on the line is the World Heavyweight Championship as "Der Ring General" Gunther takes on the deadly Randy Orton. And in what should be a thrilling match, the Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest) look to exact some vengeance on their Judgment Day teammates, Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes(c) vs Kevin Owens

First out is our challenger, "The Prize Fighter" Kevin Owens, who receives a strong reaction from the crowd. We're reminded once again that this week marks eight years since KO last held the Universal Championship, and, for what feels like the hundredth time today, that "Triple H gave" him the title. Owens takes his time, enjoying the moment with the Berlin crowd. At 1:10pm, the champion makes his entrance to a tremendous pop, with the crowd hitting 107 decibels during the "whoa-oh" part of his theme song. After a brief pause, the incomparable Samantha Irvin officially introduces both competitors. The bell rings at 1:14pm, and the match is underway! The crowd erupts with loud chants, though I can’t quite catch the German phrases. The audience shows their appreciation for both wrestlers, applauding as they shake hands before starting the action at 1:15pm. Cody immediately goes for an arm hold.

As the match progresses, Cody transitions into a side headlock, but Owens eventually escapes, attempting a headlock of his own. Owens drops Rhodes, and the crowd responds enthusiastically as both men reset. The pace starts slowly, with counters and leapfrogs, earning cheers from the crowd. Rhodes ducks under and applies a rear standing waistlock, but Owens reverses into one of his own. Cody breaks free and attempts a Disaster Kick, but Owens dodges and follows up with a Senton. Owens then targets Cody's midsection, but Cody escapes a suplex attempt. Cody tries for a Cross Rhodes, but KO counters! Owens goes for a Stunner, but Cody evades! The tension escalates as the pace picks up, prompting a loud "holy shit" chant from the audience.

Rhodes sends Owens to the floor with a swift move and attempts a Suicide Dive, but Owens catches him and slams him into the apron. Owens then nails a running senton from the top, crashing into the champion! Owens takes the match back inside, but Rhodes rallies with a Disaster Kick, sending Owens back outside. This time, Rhodes successfully connects with a Suicide Dive and poses for the crowd. Back in the ring, Rhodes goes for an early pin but barely gets a one count. He slows the match down, pulling Owens up before taking him back to the mat with a modified leg-scissors headlock. Owens struggles but eventually forces a break by reaching the ropes. Rhodes continues targeting Owens’ knee, applying a Figure 4 to a chorus of "woo's" from the crowd. Owens endures the painful hold for several moments before reaching the ropes again, though he limps as he gets to his feet.

Owens catches Rhodes and sends him over the ropes, smashing him into the barricade with a big splash outside. KO tries to capitalize with a pin, but only gets one. Owens grinds his elbow into Rhodes' ribs, targeting the vulnerable area with strikes. The match continues with both men exchanging simultaneous clotheslines, leaving them both down as the crowd pops once more. Cole and Barrett hype the Berlin crowd and the success of WWE's recent European tour, noting that the Bash in Berlin set a new arena gate record for live events.

Rhodes and Owens continue trading moves, each struggling to gain control. Rhodes hits a Disaster Kick for a near fall but is visibly struggling with breathing issues due to the damage to his ribs. As both men rise, Cody attempts a Cody Cutter, but Owens counters with a German Suplex. Cody rebounds off the ropes and connects with the Cody Cutter for another close two-count. The two wrestlers trade strikes, each blow met with cheers from the crowd, until Owens hits a shoulder buster for a near fall. KO climbs the turnbuckles, but he's moving slowly after fifteen minutes of action.

Cody seizes the moment, charging up the turnbuckles to meet Owens. Both men battle on the ropes, and Owens hits a Super Rolling Senton driver off the top for another close two-count! The crowd is loving it, erupting with a "this is awesome" chant. Owens, frustrated but determined, sizes up the champ and pulls him to his feet. Owens whips Rhodes into the ropes, but Cody holds on and attempts another Cody Cutter. Owens dodges and goes for a Stunner, but Cody blocks and hits a Cross Rhodes out of nowhere for a close near fall! The crowd is on fire as Rhodes takes Owens into the corner, setting up for something big.

Owens counters with a devastating Super Fisherman/Brainbuster from the top rope! He drags himself over to cover Rhodes, but the count falls short. The match reaches a fever pitch as the two men trade blows in the center of the ring, each strike eliciting thunderous cheers from the crowd. They exchange headbutts and rapid-fire fists, refusing to yield. Both men trade kicks until Cody lands a Golddust-style drop-down right hand.

Cody attempts another Cody Cutter, but his knee buckles, causing him to collapse in pain. Owens hesitates, but ultimately refuses to attack Cody's injured knee, showing a moment of sportsmanship. Rhodes rolls outside to recover, and Owens follows, seemingly concerned. Rhodes assures Owens he's okay, then sucker-punches him, leading to a brawl outside the ring. Owens drops Cody with a kick to the knee and sets up for a powerbomb on the floor but decides against it. Wade Barrett on commentary urges Owens to go through with it, but KO tells him to shut up.

Back in the ring, Owens hits a Stunner, but Rhodes somehow kicks out at two. Owens, frustrated, yells at Cody, reminding him that he asked for this match. Cody responds with two back-to-back Cross Rhodes, going for a third, but Owens escapes! Owens hits a Stunner out of nowhere and covers, but Cody kicks out at the last second! The crowd is on their feet as Owens climbs the turnbuckles again, aiming for a Swanton. But Rhodes gets his knees up just in time! Rhodes pulls Owens up and delivers a final Cross Rhodes, securing the victory at 1:37pm!

Your Winner and STILL Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes!

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Unholy Union(c) vs Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

"A storm is coming." With those words and the sound effects of, well, a storm, we get a dramatic entrance for Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, both sporting matching green attire. The crowd greets them warmly. The champs are out next to a very, very weak reaction. We're reminded that this is their fourth title defense in 77 days as champion. Finally at 1:51pm, the bell rings. All four women are in the ring as the ref tries to gain control.

Cargill sends Isla Dawn out of the ring with a backbreaker and then exits the ring herself, leaving Belair and Fyre as our legal Superstars. Belair takes Fyre into the corner and stomps away. Jade with a tag, continuing to stomp away at Fyre in the corner. Belair tags back in. Fyre looks for a kick but Belair blocks. Belair with a vertical suplex for a pop, then sloppily executes a kip-up. Belair takes Fyre into another corner and works her over to the crowd's delight. Dawn comes over, distracting Belair. Fyre grabs Belair's hair and yanks her down. Alba Fyre takes Belair into the Unholy Union corner and begins to work over Belair. Cargill tries to assist but is blindsided by Isla Dawn. Dawn tags in and drives Belair into the outside barricade. They taunt Jade until she comes around, forcing the ref to separate them.

As the referee's attention is diverted, the Unholy Union duo take advantage, attacking Belair before dragging her into the ring. Isla Dawn attempts an early pin but barely gets a one-count. Fyre and Dawn utilize quick tags to stay fresh, isolating Belair on their side of the ring. Another early pin attempt by the champs is unsuccessful. The champions then slow the pace, applying prolonged holds on Belair, maintaining control for several minutes. It isn't until 1:59pm—eight minutes into the match—that Bianca finally mounts some offense. She tags in Cargill, who enters the match for the first time with a hot tag, immediately clearing the ring with powerful clotheslines and spinebusters before hitting a Fallaway Slam on Fyre. The crowd erupts as Cargill delivers splashes to both champs in opposite corners. Cargill follows up with a quick suplex on Isla Dawn, covering her for a near fall.

However, Cargill makes a critical error by pursuing Dawn into the champs' corner, missing a blind tag to Fyre. Despite this, she manages to tag Belair, and the two set up a double-team move. Fyre, now the legal competitor, disrupts their attempt, and the Unholy Union counters with a new double-team finisher, earning a close two-count. Cargill quickly makes the save.

Dawn and Cargill continue to battle at the ropes, with Jade delivering a big boot that sends Isla out to ringside. Fyre tries to fend off both Cargill and Belair, but the challengers overpower her. Together, they lift Fyre and slam her face-first into the mat, followed by another double-team move for a close two-count, just before Dawn can intervene. Dawn retaliates with a side kick that stuns Cargill. Belair attempts the KOD on Dawn, but Fyre intervenes. Fyre ascends the top rope as Dawn positions Belair across her knees, but Cargill manages to save the day, causing Fyre to crash into Dawn instead! Belair capitalizes by sending Fyre outside to Cargill, who slings Fyre into the barricade. Meanwhile, Belair covers Dawn in the ring for another close two-count.

Cargill tags back in, and the duo hit their double-move finisher once more, securing the pinfall victory at 2:03pm!

Your Winners & NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill!

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre II

We get a video package recapping the year-long feud between Punk and McIntyre, including clips from their match last month (with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee). McIntyre won their first match, and if history repeats itself, expect a third match before this feud is over. Out first is McIntyre at 2:11pm, initially met with boos, then a mixed/mild reaction. He gets some heat, but the crowd is clearly waiting for the next Superstar. We're reminded of the rules of a strap match: a superstar must touch each turnbuckle. New this time: lights on the turnbuckles! There's a light fixed on a pole attached to the ring post. Let's see how many concussions that causes tonight!

At 2:15pm, Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" kicks off, and the crowd erupts. Berliners sing CM Punk down the ramp before exclaiming in unison, "It's Clobberin' Time!" McIntyre grins menacingly at Punk, and the two men stare down. Punk poses on the apron—and McIntyre clobbers Punk from behind!

McIntyre sends Punk into the ring post then smashes him down on top of the commentary table as the crowd loudly boos and commentary screams at the Scottish Psychopath. The match is not yet underway. McIntyre takes Punk into the ring and mounts and pounds him. The ref checks on Punk, and the crowd continues to loudly chant slurs in German. Drew gets the strap and begins to beat Punk with it! Again, the match is not yet underway. Drew slips the strap over his left wrist and smacks Punk again with the strap! The ref continuously yells at Drew during this ordeal. Drew wraps the strap around his fist and punches Punk, then slips the strap on Punk's wrist. We get the bell at 2:18pm. McIntyre continues to use the strap as a weapon, dominating Punk. Drew with a Side Russian Legsweep. The crowd loudly chants for Punk. Punk rolls to the outside but there is no escape in a strap match. McIntyre drags Punk into the ring and begins to unload on him with the strap again.

McIntyre slams into a ring post, triggering the red light in the viewer's corner. Out of nowhere, Punk hits a Go to Sleep, igniting the crowd. As he approaches the buckle, Punk hesitates, refusing to hit the button despite Wade Barrett's shouts on commentary. Instead, Punk unloads on McIntyre with the strap, dragging him back into the ring when he tries to escape. Outside, Punk searches for a weapon, but McIntyre ambushes him, smashing Punk's face into the commentary table. McIntyre goes for the Future Shock DDT, but Punk counters with a backdrop, then whips McIntyre with the strap on the table. As Punk pulls out a table, McIntyre seizes the moment to attack again.

McIntyre is in complete control, unleashing a barrage of punches on Punk. Drew quickly grabs a steel chair from ringside and delivers a devastating blow to Punk's midsection. Remember, this match has no countouts, no disqualifications, no pinfalls, and no submissions.

Punk is enraged and retaliates with a flurry of punches of his own. The action spills outside the ring, with both men brawling near the commentary table. McIntyre gains the upper hand with a vicious eye rake and drags Punk back into the ring. A brutal scoop slam onto the steel chair leaves Punk writhing in pain. We can see a trickle of blood running down Punk's forehead.

McIntyre strategically places the steel chair in the corner, wedged between the turnbuckles. This brief respite gives Punk a chance to regroup. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Punk executes a perfectly timed running bulldog on McIntyre. The battle continues outside the ring, with Punk using the ring post to his advantage.

Punk dives under the ring and emerges with a table, much to the delight of the crowd. Drew is slow to react as Punk sets up the table in the center of the ring. Drew retreats to the safety of the ring, but Punk is hot on his heels. However, before Punk can capitalize, McIntyre lands a devastating Claymore Kick, sending Punk crashing through the table!

McIntyre circles the ring, hitting the first three top turnbuckles and flicking on the lights. Punk quickly escapes the ring and retreats to a safe distance, using the strap to drag McIntyre across the ring and slam him face-first into the steel chair wedged in the corner.

Punk enters the ring and follows suit, hitting three turnbuckles himself before McIntyre intercepts him. Drew hoists Punk up and drops him over the top rope, sending him crashing through the table set up at ringside. The crowd erupts in a deafening "holy shit" chant, echoing through the Berlin arena.

McIntyre desperately reaches for the far turnbuckle, but it's out of his reach. He tries to pull Punk back into the ring using the strap, but Punk is too slippery. Drew hoists Punk up on his shoulders again and walks around the ring. Punk tags the buckle, but McIntyre thinks he did it. The same thing happens at the second corner. At the third, however, both men hit the turnbuckle simultaneously.

Both men grapple at the fourth and final turnbuckle, reaching desperately. The intense struggle prevents either from touching the final turnbuckle, causing all turnbuckles to reset. Both men must start over and hit all four again.

Punk and McIntyre exchange a series of blows. McIntyre attempts a Claymore Kick, but Punk counters with a kick of his own. The crowd is electrified. Punk tags his first buckle, and the crowd cheers him on as he struggles to approach a second buckle. McIntyre is a dead weight, making it difficult for Punk to progress.

Punk manages to hit the second buckle and pushes for a third. McIntyre pops up and delivers a neckbreaker, dropping both men and resetting their progress. Both men remain down for several long moments as the referee checks on them. McIntyre impressively kips up and eyes Punk, who is still down.

Drew pulls Punk's bracelet out of his tights, the same bracelet he stole from Punk months ago. McIntyre posts up in the corner, calling for a Claymore Kick. The crowd counts down in German, and McIntyre connects with the devastating move. McIntyre takes his time going for the turnbuckles, and Punk recovers.

Both men lock up and struggle for a few moments before Punk drops McIntyre with another GTS. Punk tags the first two buckles without incident. He goes for the third, pauses, and pulls McIntyre up for another GTS. Punk tags the third buckle, and the crowd is in a frenzy. Punk goes for the fourth turnbuckle. He pauses again, staring at McIntyre, then drags him over with the strap. Punk pulls McIntyre up and hits another GTS.

Punk kneels and steals back his bracelet, and the crowd erupts in cheers. Punk hits the fourth buckle and picks up the victory at 2:37 PM. This is Punk's first win in 10.5 years in the WWE.

Your Winner, CM Punk!

Mix Tag Team Match: The Terror Twins vs The Judgment Dayx

We get a video hyping the fourth of five matches. The 14-15 minute gaps between matches continue. Judgment Day (Liv Morgan & Dom Mysterio) enters at 2:49 PM to a mild crowd reaction. The crowd comes alive for the Terror Twins’ entrance. This match is sponsored by Star Wars Outlaws, now available on consoles.

Ripley glares at Dom as she delivers a Fallaway Slam on Liv. Rhea then drives Liv into the corner and lands a powerful shoulder thrust, drawing a huge pop from the crowd.

Priest enters the fray, dominating Dominik and taking the action outside the ring. He unleashes a brutal assault, slamming Dom's face into the commentary table, the ring post, and the steel steps. The crowd roars with delight, chanting "who's your daddy?"

Dom gets a lucky break, attacking Priest as he tries to re-enter the ring. Dom heads outside and delivers a powerful thrust that sends Priest crashing into the steel steps. The crowd boos loudly. Liv and Rhea interfere, but the referee quickly intervenes.

Dom takes the action back into the ring but takes a long pause to taunt the crowd. He hits a rope-assisted splash for a near fall. Dom follows up with a Tornado DDT, but it's still not enough to secure the pin. Barrett, on commentary, hilariously dubs Dom the "greatest luchador in history."

The heels use every opportunity to cheat, pulling hair and raking eyes when the referee isn't looking. The crowd tries to rally Damian, but Priest powers out of a rear lock. Dom strikes Priest and applies a headlock. Dom attempts the Eddie Guerrero shuffle, but Priest shuts it down with a suplex.

Rhea demands the hot tag, and Priest obliges. Rhea enters the ring and immediately takes the fight to Liv, unleashing a flurry of attacks. Liv takes a suplex and a low-angle dropkick to the face. Rhea locks in a rear waistlock and hits a German Suplex release. The crowd is on their feet, eating up every move Ripley throws at them!

Dom tries to distract Rhea, offering a hug.

Rhea grins and catches a charging Liv with a back elbow. Ripley unloads on Dominik with strikes and a driver, then traps him in a thigh-lock submission. Liv charges in but gets shut down. Ripley sets up Dom for the Riptide, but Liv saves him with a Codebreaker out of nowhere, followed by a charging knee to Ripley in the corner. Morgan hits a modified driver for a close cover!

Damian and Dom clash in the ring, with Priest dominating the younger Mysterio to the crowd’s delight. Priest delivers a big clothesline and goes for the cover, but Morgan makes the save.

Rhea takes down Morgan with a clothesline, and the Terror Twins stand tall. They Hulk-clap their opponents and then lift Liv and Dom for stereo Razor Edges! Ripley orders Priest to "destroy Dom," and he prepares for a chokeslam, but JD McDonagh and Carlito Caribbean Cool of Judgment Day intervene. Priest clears them out, but Finn Balor attacks him from behind, unnoticed by the ref. Dom sets up a 6-1-9 on Priest, followed by a Frog Splash, but Priest kicks out!

Rhea begins to recover outside, but Liv tags in and hits a diving attack to wipe out Ripley. Back inside, Ripley hits a quick backbreaker and goes for a Riptide, but JD McDonagh distracts her. Liv counters with an ObLIVion! Priest clears the ringside area with Superkicks, but Dom takes him out with a Suicide Dive, prompting boos and loud "Fuck you, Dom" chants. Dom turns around and gets clotheslined by Priest, distracting Liv. She turns into a recovering Rhea Ripley, who delivers a smack and a Riptide! Ripley covers and secures the win.

Your Winners, the Terror Twins!

World Heavyweight Championship Main Event Match: Gunther(c) w/ Ludwig Kaiser vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton makes his grand entrance and the crowd erupts in song, accompanying him to the ring. Gunther follows, receiving a warm reception, though the crowd's reaction isn't as explosive as expected.

The Ring General poses, and we get the official announcements for the event. As Samantha Irvin begins Gunther's introduction, Ludwig Kaiser takes the mic and delivers a brief introduction in German, followed by a full introduction in English that elicits a pop from the crowd.

The bell rings and the crowd erupts in a deafening chorus of chants and applause for Gunther. The anticipation is palpable as these two titans stare each other down. They circle the ring, pacing and taking in the moment. Orton applauds the crowd for their enthusiasm.

Finally, both men circle and lock up, and the match begins.

The crowd chants loudly in both German and English throughout the match. Orton and Gunther struggle in a lockup, rolling along the ropes to a corner where the ref forces a break. They lock up again in the same corner, and the ref intervenes once more. After pacing and sizing each other up, they lock up again, with Gunther transitioning into a headlock takedown. Orton counters with a side headlock takedown, earning a pop from the Berlin crowd.

The crowd is absolutely electric for this match, and the Superstars pause to soak in the atmosphere. They lock up again, with Orton applying a rear waistlock. Gunther slips out and applies a rear armlock. Orton manages to reach the ropes to force a break.

Gunther takes control of the match, dominating the pace with a series of traditional wrestling holds and grapples. He works Orton's joints, attempting to wear down the Viper. The crowd does a wave, a highlight of the past few minutes.

Orton finally gets some offense in, whipping Gunther into the steel steps. Gunther tries to fight back, but the challenger sends him into the steel steps again. Orton threatens to involve the commentary table, but Gunther tries to resist.

Orton dominates Gunther at ringside, repeatedly resetting the count by rolling in and out of the ring. He targets Gunther's left arm, slamming it into the commentary table multiple times. Gunther briefly fights back, but Orton maintains control, focusing on the shoulder. Orton attempts a cover after a Fallaway Slam, but Gunther kicks out at one.

Gunther reaches for a clothesline, but the injured right arm causes him pain. Orton capitalizes, driving the champion into the mat and attempting a short cover. Orton sets up Gunther for a Spike DDT/draping DDT, but Gunther fights out. Gunther clubs Orton on the back of the head, and both men are down briefly.

Gunther climbs the turnbuckles as Orton recovers in the ring. Orton clubs Gunther, halting his ascent. Both men battle in the corner, Orton standing and Gunther seated on the top turnbuckle. Orton finally climbs up, and they struggle at the top. Orton hits a Superplex off the middle rope, eliciting a pop from the crowd.

Orton continues to dominate, hitting what Cole calls an "Old School," though it's not the Undertaker's signature move. Orton drapes Gunther across the ropes and hits the DDT, receiving another big pop. The crowd loudly chants for an RKO.

The match is starting to drag, folks. Orton walks around the ring as the crowd cheers. He stretches his arms out, "going to that special place" as Cole puts it. Then, he flops down to the canvas, fists pounding the mat as he calls for the RKO!

Gunther rises, but Orton goes for the RKO—only for Gunther to counter with a German Suplex! After a moment to recover, Gunther sizes up the woozy Orton, then hits the "T-Rex dropkick" (per Cole) and follows with a big top-rope splash for a two-count. Replays show as the champ rallies, hitting a suplex despite his injured arm. Gunther attempts a powerbomb but struggles due to the injury, failing three times. Orton counters, nearly lifting Gunther for an Alabama Slam, but Gunther escapes and finally lands a powerbomb for a close two-count. After recovering, Gunther calls out to the crowd and attempts another powerbomb but can't finish. Orton nails an RKO outta nowhere! Cover! Gunther barely kicks out at three, and the match continues!

Orton heads outside the ring and clears the German commentary team's table. We're now 26 minutes into this match. Orton takes a very, very long time moving steel steps around to position them next to the commentary table. This gives Gunther a chance to recover and exit the ring.

Gunther begins to battle Orton at ringside. Orton fights back with fists. Orton delivers a back drop to Gunther on the steel steps! Orton grabs another set of steps and slowly brings them over as the crowd engages in a dueling chant. Gunther slowly rolls into the ring as Orton stalks his prey.

Orton drags Gunther out of the ring and slams his head into the main commentary team's announce table. Orton breaks the count and exits the ring again. Orton targets Gunther's bad arm, bouncing him off the steps repeatedly. Orton breaks the count again, and the crowd's dueling chant grows louder.

Orton stacks one set of steps onto the other and climbs up them, carrying Gunther with him. Orton slams Gunther through the commentary table! Cole screams at Orton to get Gunther back in the ring or he won't win the title. The crowd erupts in a loud "holy shit" chant. Orton stands on top of the double-decker stairs again and strikes his iconic pose.

Orton finally moves toward Gunther as the ref remains lax on the count, with Cole noting that Robinson is allowing some leeway because the crowd is "here for a fight." Orton takes it back into the ring and pauses to pose for the crowd before going for an RKO. Gunther shoves him off, and Orton crashes to the mat. Gunther quickly applies a sleeper hold in the center of the ring. Orton powers up but can’t break the hold, so he pushes Gunther into the corner ropes, but the ref doesn’t call for a break. Gunther drags Orton back to the center, dropping him and tightening the sleeper. Orton powers up again and finally forces a break, only for Gunther to chop his back and reapply the sleeper.

Gunther unleashes a barrage of clubbing elbows to Orton's neck and shoulder, then applies the sleeper hold. Orton powers to his feet once again, but Gunther refuses to break the hold, even as Orton lifts Gunther up on his back! Orton drops back, smashing down on Gunther to break the hold.

Orton finally gets a breather, but it's only for a half second. Gunther sits up, Jason Voorhees-style, and slaps on another sleeper! Gunther rains more elbows down on Orton's neck and applies the sleeper hold again! Orton can't escape! The referee checks on Orton he calls for the bell!

Your Winner by Submission and STILL World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther!

