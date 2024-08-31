Giovanni Vinci Set to Make WWE SmackDown Return Next Week

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After nearly five months away from WWE programming, Giovanni Vinci is set to make his return. WWE has confirmed that Vinci will appear on SmackDown next Friday, September 6. Vinci has been off television since April when he was attacked by Ludwig Kaiser and ousted from Imperium. During the 2024 WWE Draft, Vinci was moved to SmackDown, while his former Imperium stablemates Gunther and Kaiser remained on Raw.

Three weeks ago, the first vignette promoting Vinci's return aired on SmackDown. The Italian superstar has been repackaged, reverting to his NXT persona—decked out in high-end fashion and driving luxury cars.

A new video aired on SmackDown tonight where Vinci declared, "This isn’t my return, it’s my arrival." The segment concluded with the announcement that Vinci will officially arrive on SmackDown next week.

Next Friday's SmackDown will be the final episode on Fox before the show transitions to the USA Network. The episode, which will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, will also feature a major tag team match with The Bloodline, DIY, and The Street Profits. The bout is set to be an eight-man tag match, pitting Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu against Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford.