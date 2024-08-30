WWE SmackDown "Bash In Berlin" Go-Home Show SPOILERS (30/08/24)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE is currently taping the final episode of SmackDown before the Bash In Berlin premium live event at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Here’s a breakdown of the action from the taping:

Kickoff: Michael Cole and Wade Barrett made their entrance following the conclusion of the dark matches, with German commentators Holger Böschen and Walandi Tsanti taking their places. The main show taping then began.

Arrival Segment: WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, WWE Women’s Champion “Queen” Nia Jax, and Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton were shown arriving at the arena.

United States Championship Match: LA Knight kicked off the in-ring action, defending his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge. With the German crowd strongly behind him, Knight dubbed his title the "capital title" in honor of Berlin. Ludwig Kaiser, the hometown hero, answered the challenge, promising to rename the U.S. title the European title if victorious. Despite a strong showing from Kaiser, Knight retained his title after hitting Blunt Force Trauma, much to the disappointment of the Berlin crowd.

Promo Package: A long-form video aired, hyping the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between GUNTHER and Randy Orton scheduled for the Bash In Berlin event.

Tag Team Match: Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews faced off against Legado Del Fantasma’s Angel and Berto. In a quick-paced match, Legado Del Fantasma secured the win with an assisted knee strike.

Solo Sikoa Promo: Solo Sikoa delivered a scathing promo, warning the DIY and Street Profits teams about their upcoming match against The Bloodline. He emphasized his dominance, referencing his actions against Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns, and vowed to target the winner of the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens match.

Face-Off Segment: WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens had a final face-off ahead of their title match. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis facilitated the segment but left the ring to let the two superstars speak. Owens questioned Cody's physical condition, particularly focusing on a possible knee injury, and alluded to the challenges Cody has faced on the tour. The exchange became tense, with Cody questioning whether their friendship would survive after he defeats Owens. Owens ended the segment by dropping the mic and leaving the ring.

Backstage Segment: Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews reflected on their recent losses backstage. A-Town Down Under interrupted, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller mocking their team. A brief confrontation followed, with Waller apologizing and trying to smooth things over, but tension remained.

Giovanni Vinci Promo: Another promo aired, teasing Giovanni Vinci’s return. The German crowd responded enthusiastically to the segment, eagerly anticipating his re-debut next week.

Singles Match: Andrade faced off against Carmelo Hayes in a continuation of their series. After a competitive match that spanned two commercial breaks, Hayes secured the win with his Nothing But Net finisher, bringing the series to 3-2 in Andrade’s favor.

WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: In the main event, WWE Women’s Champion “Queen” Nia Jax defended her title against Michin in a brutal Street Fight. The match featured extensive weapon use, including kendo sticks and trash can lids. Tiffany Stratton attempted to interfere, but Bayley’s entrance music distracted her, allowing Michin to continue the fight. Ultimately, Nia Jax retained her title after hitting a Samoan Drop through a table and following up with her aNIAlator finisher on a trash can. The show ended with Nia Jax continuing her assault on Michin.