Ricochet Confirms Joining AEW Was the Right Move After Leaving WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ricochet recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of Sports Illustrated following his debut at AEW All In: London 2024.

During the conversation, Ricochet opened up about his decision to join AEW after concluding his WWE tenure.

"Honestly, the biggest reason is that I’ve been doing this for a long time, 21 years this year," Ricochet said. "And for me, the time when I was having the most fun in my career was when I was traveling the world with those crazy lunatics in the back there. It’s literally the time when I was having the most fun. Despite what people may think, it’s not always been bad for Ricochet. I’ve had fun my entire career, no matter where I went. I’ve always had fun. That’s not going to change. But when I was having the most fun was when I was hanging out with these guys, traveling the world with them, having matches, and creating the art I really love. I feel like Ricochet fans have been missing the chance to see me shine, and for me, it's about having fun again and creating that art once more."

When asked whether the decision to leave WWE was difficult, Ricochet's answer was both yes and no.

"It was definitely a big decision, but honestly, yes and no," he explained. "Obviously, yes, it was hard because I’ve been there for the last six years. I made some really good connections, friends, and memories there. So it was definitely hard. But at the same time, no, it wasn’t because I’ve always been someone who embraces change. I just saw what AEW was doing and the fun everyone was having. You want to be part of that. Now that I’m able to join and hopefully help move it forward into the next generation, it’s going to be awesome. So, as hard as the decision was, I knew it was the right one."

For the full interview, visit SI.com.