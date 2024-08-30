Update: Representative for Nikki Bella (Garcia) Breaks Silence on Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was previously reported that Artem Chingvintsev, the husband of former WWE star Nikki Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella, was arrested on Thursday morning on a felony domestic violence (battery) charge.

A representative for Nikki told TMZ.com, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

According to TMZ, the alleged victim did not call 911. Instead, Artem reportedly panicked over injuries sustained by the alleged victim. Although paramedics and fire trucks were initially dispatched, Artem later called them off.

TMZ reported:

“We’re told although the paramedics and fire department turned around and went back to the station, it’s protocol for police to still respond. At around 9:30 AM, we’re told police arrived and observed injuries on the alleged victim, and that triggered an automatic arrest.”

Artem was released from jail later that day after posting $25,000 bail.

Artem Chigvintsev's domestic violence arrest wasn't entirely unexpected, according to those familiar with his relationship with Nikki Bella. Insiders describe their marriage as consistently "volatile."

Sources with direct knowledge reveal to TMZ that close friends, including former 'DWTS' cast and crew, were not completely surprised by Artem's claim that Nikki threw shoes at him during a heated argument.

We're told that the couple's marital issues have been evident for some time, and it was no secret to those within their circle.

Given their history, sources say the general reaction among their friends to Artem's felony domestic violence arrest was, "Shocking but not shocking."