Randy Orton Discloses Length of WWE Contract Extension

During WWE’s Bash in Berlin Kickoff show, Randy Orton provided an update on his status with the company as he prepares for his World Heavyweight Title match against Gunther at the 2024 Bash in Berlin PPV event:

“I just signed a five-year extension to my contract. I’ve got some time left to do this. I feel better than I’ve felt in over a decade. I want that title — and I want to be a 15-time World Champion, and then a 16-time World Champion, and even a 17-time World Champion. And set yet another record here in the WWE.”

Orton also spoke with The Independent this week about his health, sharing:

“Ever since I had my back fused, it’s like a new lease on life… I believe this is the biggest match I’ve had since returning. You know, it’s crazy to say, but I feel like I’m still in my prime in the profession that I’m in. That really excites me.”