WWE Acknowledges Social Media Buzz Over GUNTHER vs. Ilja Dragunov

Anticipate a major showdown between GUNTHER and Ilja Dragunov in WWE soon.

Following the WWE Road To Bash In Berlin live event and leading up to the premium live event on August 31, WWE has reportedly noticed the buzz on social media surrounding a particular match.

"The Ring General" vs. "The Mad Dragon."

Their recent house show encounters have sparked discussions within WWE, leading to plans for a significant future clash between the two.

GUNTHER is set to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton in one of the main events at WWE Bash In Berlin on Saturday, August 31, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.