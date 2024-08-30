WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Declares “It’s Time to Join a Major TV Company”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2024

Matt Cardona has dominated the independent pro wrestling scene and is now setting his sights on making a splash with a “major TV company.”

In a candid interview on Barstool Sports’ ‘Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, “The Indy God” discussed his readiness to return to the big leagues of professional wrestling.

“When I got released from WWE four years ago, my whole goal wasn’t ‘what can I do to get back there.’ I knew I had to forget about WWE, forget about AEW, and focus on myself,” Cardona explained. “Rebuild and rebrand. I think I’ve successfully done that.”

He added, “Now it’s time, coming back from this injury, I’ve done everything there is to do on the indies. Won all the titles. There are titles in my closet right now, I don’t even know what promotion they are for. Been there, done that. Now is the time to go to a major TV company. I don’t know if Major TV Company God has the same ring to it as Indie God, but we’ll figure it out.”

Matt Cardona’s “Mystery Monster” is set to challenge TNA Digital Media & International Heavyweight Champion PCO tonight at TNA Emergence 2024 in Louisville, KY.

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #aew #matt cardona

