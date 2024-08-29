WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WCW Lucha Libre Legend Villano V, Ray Mendoza Jr., Passes Away at 62

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2024

A somber week in wrestling has taken another turn with the passing of Villano V, real name Ray Mendoza Jr., at the age of 62.

Villano V, born on March 22, 1962, was the fourth son of lucha libre legend Ray Mendoza. He was part of the iconic Los Villanos, a group formed by Mendoza's five sons, who made a significant impact in the wrestling world, especially in Mexico.

Debuting just before his 15th birthday, Villano V became known for his time in the Universal Wrestling Association and later appeared in CMLL, AAA, and WCW during the late 90s. He is best remembered by American audiences for his tenure in WCW, where he wrestled alongside his brother, Villano IV.

Villano V retired in 2017, with one of his career highlights being his victory over Blue Panther in a mask vs. mask match at CMLL's 75th Aniversario in 2008. He is survived by his brother Villano IV, sons Rokambole Jr. and Villano V Jr., and nephews currently active in the wrestling scene.

Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

Tags: #villano v #lucha libre #cmll #emll #wcw #ray mendoza jr

