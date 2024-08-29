WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikki Cross Signs New Multi-Year Deal with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2024

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross, a prominent member of The Wyatt Sicks faction, has signed a new multi-year contract.

Despite not competing in a singles match since November 2023, Cross has remained a consistent presence on WWE programming, appearing regularly on Monday Night Raw as part of the Uncle Howdy-led faction.

Negotiations for the contract began earlier this year, prior to the formation of The Wyatt Sicks. Internal sources within WWE have praised Cross's work ethic and professionalism, with many positive reviews coming from extras who worked with her during the pandemic.

This new deal solidifies Cross's position within WWE and ensures her continued involvement in the company's programming.

