Nikki Cross Signs New Multi-Year Deal with WWE

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross, a prominent member of The Wyatt Sicks faction, has signed a new multi-year contract.

Despite not competing in a singles match since November 2023, Cross has remained a consistent presence on WWE programming, appearing regularly on Monday Night Raw as part of the Uncle Howdy-led faction.

Negotiations for the contract began earlier this year, prior to the formation of The Wyatt Sicks. Internal sources within WWE have praised Cross's work ethic and professionalism, with many positive reviews coming from extras who worked with her during the pandemic.

This new deal solidifies Cross's position within WWE and ensures her continued involvement in the company's programming.