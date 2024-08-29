Janel Grant Not Featured in Netflix's New Docu-Series on WWE's Vince McMahon

You won't find Janel Grant featured in the upcoming Netflix documentary series on former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
A representative for Grant, who is actively involved in a legal dispute with McMahon, informed Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics that neither Grant nor any of her official representatives were approached for interviews for the Netflix "Mr. McMahon" docu-series, set to premiere on September 25.
"Neither Janel Grant nor her representatives were interviewed for the 'Mr. McMahon' Netflix documentary," the spokesperson stated to Thurston.
