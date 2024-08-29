WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Janel Grant Not Featured in Netflix's New Docu-Series on WWE's Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2024

Janel Grant Not Featured in Netflix's New Docu-Series on WWE's Vince McMahon

You won't find Janel Grant featured in the upcoming Netflix documentary series on former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

A representative for Grant, who is actively involved in a legal dispute with McMahon, informed Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics that neither Grant nor any of her official representatives were approached for interviews for the Netflix "Mr. McMahon" docu-series, set to premiere on September 25.

"Neither Janel Grant nor her representatives were interviewed for the 'Mr. McMahon' Netflix documentary," the spokesperson stated to Thurston.

Former WWE Broadcaster Kayla Becker Believes Her Wrestling Career Is Over

Kayla Becker, formerly known as Kayla Braxton in WWE, has likely closed the chapter on her career in professional wrestling. In June, the 3 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 29, 2024 06:10PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant #mr mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89097/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π