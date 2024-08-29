Former WWE Broadcaster Kayla Becker Believes Her Wrestling Career Is Over

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kayla Becker, formerly known as Kayla Braxton in WWE, has likely closed the chapter on her career in professional wrestling.

In June, the 33-year-old Becker concluded her time with WWE during a SmackDown episode at Madison Square Garden. Since joining the company in 2016, she served as a backstage interviewer and host. Her departure was motivated by a desire to explore new opportunities and embrace a new chapter in her career.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Becker shared that she left WWE on good terms and with the possibility of a return, though she believes her wrestling days are behind her.

When asked if she’s done with wrestling for now, Becker responded:

"Yeah, I think so. That’s the one thing about our fans too. They think, ‘Oh, you leave WWE, you must be going to AEW or OnlyFans.’ It’s like the only two options that they think that you have. I’m like, ‘Actually, I’m doing neither.’ I think wrestling will always be a love of mine and always be a family of mine. But I think I just really didn’t want to pigeonhole myself as a host and a broadcaster and just see what else I can do out there. I mean, there’s always the possibility that maybe I pop back in for a fun cameo or something down the road. But yeah, I think my time is done."

Becker expressed to Van Vliet that she feels confident in her decision to leave WWE, believing it was the right move. One of her upcoming projects is a role in the film “Stranglehold,” directed by Clark Duke, which also stars Ron Perlman, Justin Long, Ashley Benson, and wrestler Ryan Nemeth.