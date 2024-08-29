WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Tapes Interview for Upcoming Dark Side of the Ring Episode on Mick Foley

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2024

The acclaimed documentary series Dark Side of the Ring has filmed a new episode focusing on WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley.

This revelation came from fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross during the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling J.R., co-hosted with Conrad Thompson.

In the podcast, "Good Ol' J.R." discussed his recent interview for the Mick Foley episode, noting that the producers were very pleased with the content.

“I did an interview the other day on Mick Foley’s ‘Dark Side’ piece,” Ross shared. “They really liked it. Evan (Husney) and those guys really liked it, they told me.”

Ross added, “It’s very honest. That will be coming up whenever it’s released. I don’t know. They told me it’s a key part of their feature. One of my favorite topics. Mick Foley. How can you not love him?”

#wwe #aew #jim ross #mick foley

