WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Stars Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho Set for CMLL's 91st Anniversary Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2024

AEW Stars Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho Set for CMLL's 91st Anniversary Show

AEW stars Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho are set to make their mark on CMLL's 91st Anniversary show.

Cassidy will team with Rocky Romero and Satoshi Kojima to face Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero in a trios match. Meanwhile, Jericho will make his official in-ring return to CMLL since 1995, taking on Mistico in a highly anticipated match.

The event will take place on Friday, September 13th at Arena Mexico.

This partnership between AEW and CMLL has seen a fruitful exchange of talent, with CMLL stars like Mistico, Atlantis Jr., and Hechicero appearing in AEW, and AEW stars like MJF, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley making their way to Mexico.

In addition to the announced matches, the show will also feature a trios bout between Futuro, Max Star, and Hombre Bala Jr. against Magnus, Rugido, and Magia Blanca.

The 91st Anniversary show is shaping up to be a must-see event for wrestling fans around the world.

Nikki Bella's Husband Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Artem Chigvintsev, professional dancer on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and husband to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, was arrested on Thurs [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 29, 2024 07:38PM


Tags: #aew #cmll #orange cassidy #chris jericho

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89096/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π