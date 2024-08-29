AEW Stars Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho Set for CMLL's 91st Anniversary Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW stars Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho are set to make their mark on CMLL's 91st Anniversary show.

Cassidy will team with Rocky Romero and Satoshi Kojima to face Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero in a trios match. Meanwhile, Jericho will make his official in-ring return to CMLL since 1995, taking on Mistico in a highly anticipated match.

The event will take place on Friday, September 13th at Arena Mexico.

This partnership between AEW and CMLL has seen a fruitful exchange of talent, with CMLL stars like Mistico, Atlantis Jr., and Hechicero appearing in AEW, and AEW stars like MJF, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley making their way to Mexico.

In addition to the announced matches, the show will also feature a trios bout between Futuro, Max Star, and Hombre Bala Jr. against Magnus, Rugido, and Magia Blanca.

The 91st Anniversary show is shaping up to be a must-see event for wrestling fans around the world.