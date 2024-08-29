WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikki Bella's Husband Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2024

Nikki Bella's Husband Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Artem Chigvintsev, professional dancer on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and husband to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, was arrested on Thursday morning in Napa County, California. According to TMZ.com, Chigvintsev faces felony domestic violence charges.

Details surrounding the alleged incident are currently unknown. However, public records confirm Chigvintsev's booking at Napa County Jail.

Adding to the confusion, Nikki Bella posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday indicating she was also in Napa. Whether she played any role in the events leading to the arrest remains unclear.

This news comes just days after Chigvintsev and Bella celebrated their wedding anniversary on social media.

This story is developing, and we will provide further updates as they become available.

