Nikki Bella's Husband Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Artem Chigvintsev, professional dancer on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and husband to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, was arrested on Thursday morning in Napa County, California. According to TMZ.com, Chigvintsev faces felony domestic violence charges.

Details surrounding the alleged incident are currently unknown. However, public records confirm Chigvintsev's booking at Napa County Jail.

Adding to the confusion, Nikki Bella posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday indicating she was also in Napa. Whether she played any role in the events leading to the arrest remains unclear.

This news comes just days after Chigvintsev and Bella celebrated their wedding anniversary on social media.

This story is developing, and we will provide further updates as they become available.