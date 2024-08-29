Mick Foley's Secret Meeting with MJF

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed that he met with AEW star MJF to discuss a potential "final match" before his plans fell through due to health concerns.

Foley, who turns 60 next year, had initially planned a farewell match but had to cancel it due to concussion-related issues. Despite the cancellation, he received numerous offers from various promotions, including AEW.

Foley was particularly impressed by MJF's pitch for a six-week storyline leading up to the match. He praised MJF's talent and ability to work around his limitations.

As Foley himself said, "Man, when I was thinking of having that last match, I’ll tell you what, when I announced that intention, there were no shortage of people from every promotion reaching out to me and one guy I probably would have gone with because he’d clearly done some thinking about it and lined out six great weeks of TV was MJF. “We didn’t take a photo together because we didn’t wanna ruin the secret meeting but, I heard what he had to say, I really liked it. I had no doubt that he would have pulled it off perfectly and you know, he’s so good and in his prime that he could have worked around my weaknesses and played to my strengths and I think we could have done something pretty cool."

While the match didn't happen, Foley expressed his admiration for MJF and his belief that they could have created a memorable experience for fans.