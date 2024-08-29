WWE NXT Star Wes Lee Draws Inspiration from Shawn Michaels After Back Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ahead of his big match against Zachary Wentz at WWE NXT No Mercy this Sunday, Wes Lee spoke about overcoming a career-threatening back injury on "The Ringer Wrestling Show."

Lee revealed valuable advice he received from WWE legend Shawn Michaels, who himself battled similar setbacks during his career.

"'Prove yourself wrong,'" Lee shared, recalling Michaels' words. "The biggest doubter we can ever have is ourselves."

Lee continued, highlighting Michaels' successful return after injury. "The demons that he had to battle...That is something that is unheard of," Lee said.

Looking towards his own future, Lee expressed optimism. "This is a revitalization of my career," he stated. "The blood that is flowing through these veins is fueling a mutant. A mutant that has healed faster than I should have been and I'm ready to take over."

Fans can hear the full interview on Apple Podcasts and catch Lee in action this Sunday at NXT No Mercy, live from Denver, CO.