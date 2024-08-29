WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Star Wes Lee Draws Inspiration from Shawn Michaels After Back Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2024

Ahead of his big match against Zachary Wentz at WWE NXT No Mercy this Sunday, Wes Lee spoke about overcoming a career-threatening back injury on "The Ringer Wrestling Show."

Lee revealed valuable advice he received from WWE legend Shawn Michaels, who himself battled similar setbacks during his career.

"'Prove yourself wrong,'" Lee shared, recalling Michaels' words. "The biggest doubter we can ever have is ourselves."

Lee continued, highlighting Michaels' successful return after injury. "The demons that he had to battle...That is something that is unheard of," Lee said.

Looking towards his own future, Lee expressed optimism. "This is a revitalization of my career," he stated. "The blood that is flowing through these veins is fueling a mutant. A mutant that has healed faster than I should have been and I'm ready to take over."  

Fans can hear the full interview on Apple Podcasts and catch Lee in action this Sunday at NXT No Mercy, live from Denver, CO.

