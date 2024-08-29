Mami's Masterpieces: Rhea Ripley Unveils Her Inked Journey from Head to Toe

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rhea Ripley Flaunts Her Tattoos from Head to Toe in WWE Tattooed’s Latest Episode

WWE's digital series, Tattooed, unveiled its latest episode on Thursday, August 29, 2024, spotlighting "Mami" Rhea Ripley as she proudly displays her extensive collection of tattoos.

In this episode, Rhea Ripley—one-half of The Terror Twins alongside Damian Priest and a former WWE Women’s World Champion—takes fans on a journey through the inspiration and stories behind each piece of ink adorning her body. The full episode is now available on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

Below, you'll find the official episode description along with the complete video.