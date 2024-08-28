Bryan Danielson Reveals Shock Over Controversial WWE Promo Involving Vince McMahon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes and reflected on his time as "The Planet’s Champion" in WWE, particularly a line he delivered on live television that he felt could have been easily misinterpreted.

The new AEW World Champion fondly recalled his 2019 run as "The Planet’s Champion," during which he carried an eco-friendly title belt and delivered promos centered around sustainability. He expressed surprise that a specific promo, where he yelled at Vince McMahon, was allowed to air, noting that the character was partially inspired by his own beliefs about the importance of environmental action.

“So the one that I was really surprised by, and I actually got invited to speak at Rutgers University after this promo,” Danielson shared. “I did an interview with AJ Styles and Vince, and I said in the promo that Vince’s generation is the real problem of everything and they bowed down to him. I was surprised they let me say any of that because these concepts were my ideas, but then we still had to pitch it. There’s still a format and a script. [But] He was like, 'Yeah, okay.' I was like, 'Really, I can say all this!?'"

Danielson added, “I had so much fun, that was so much fun. Because, you know, we all have different aspects of our personality, right? There is very much a part of me that is like The Planet’s Champion. Except instead of putting that scorn on other people, I don’t look at people and be like, 'You should be doing this,' or 'You should be doing that.' I look at myself and think, 'I should be doing this, I should be doing that, I shouldn’t be consuming as much.' So it’s like yeah, all that stuff that was twisted on the American fans was actually my own self-loathing [laughs].”

In another part of the interview, "The American Dragon" reminisced about some of his more unforgettable moments in WWE. He recounted his amusing commentary on Saturday Morning Slam, where he humorously focused on bears during a match between Claudio and R-Truth. Danielson also recalled a unique moment during the pandemic when he managed to get the phrase "Fist me boys!" on live TV after a match with The Street Profits and Kevin Owens.

“There’s a couple of things actually that I’m really proud of that I even got through the many layers of things that you have to get through in WWE,” Danielson said. “One of the things, I did commentary on a Saturday Morning Slam, and it was Claudio wrestling R-Truth. I just talked about bears the whole time, and then Claudio knew. I told Claudio about it, and so they did the bear hug and all that kind of stuff. So yeah, that was a blast.”

He continued, “In the pandemic, I got ‘Fist me boys!’ on TV. It was a live shot and it was with The Street Profits and I think Kevin Owens. We just did something. We’re all good guys, and in my head I’m thinking I’m the old, uncool guy. The Street Profits, both of them are legitimately super cool dudes, so much fun to be around, right? I come to the back, we’ve got this live shot, and we’re just excited about winning. Then at the end of it, I just go ‘Okay, fist me boys!'”