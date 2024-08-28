WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Grayson Waller on Randy Orton and MGK Feud: “I Saw It All Backstage at SummerSlam”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2024

Grayson Waller thrives on stirring up drama, and on Wednesday morning, he was at it again.

The WWE Superstar took to social media to weigh in on the ongoing feud between Randy Orton and MGK.

For those who haven't been following, Orton and MGK have been trading insults on podcasts and social media throughout the week.

“I was backstage at SummerSlam and saw the whole thing,” Waller remarked about MGK allegedly challenging Orton to confront him face-to-face, referring to “The Viper” calling MGK a mark earlier this year on Instagram. “MGK double legged Randy, put him in a headlock, and then gave him a Noogie.”

Waller wrapped up his story with his signature sarcasm, adding, “It was wild (⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2).”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #randy orton #mgk #grayson waller #summerslam

