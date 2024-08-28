Grayson Waller on Randy Orton and MGK Feud: “I Saw It All Backstage at SummerSlam”

Grayson Waller thrives on stirring up drama, and on Wednesday morning, he was at it again.
The WWE Superstar took to social media to weigh in on the ongoing feud between Randy Orton and MGK.
For those who haven't been following, Orton and MGK have been trading insults on podcasts and social media throughout the week.
“I was backstage at SummerSlam and saw the whole thing,” Waller remarked about MGK allegedly challenging Orton to confront him face-to-face, referring to “The Viper” calling MGK a mark earlier this year on Instagram. “MGK double legged Randy, put him in a headlock, and then gave him a Noogie.”
Waller wrapped up his story with his signature sarcasm, adding, “It was wild (⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2).”
I was backstage at Summerslam and saw the whole thing! MGK double legged Randy, put him in a headlock and then gave him a Noogie.— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) August 28, 2024
It was wild (⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2)
