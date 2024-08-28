Randy Orton Denies MGK's Confrontation Claims at WWE SummerSlam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Randy Orton has publicly refuted claims made by rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) about an alleged confrontation between the two during WWE SummerSlam. MGK made the assertion during an episode of Logan Paul’s "Impaulsive" podcast, stating that the incident occurred in the ring on the day of the event.

MGK described the encounter, saying, "When I was in the ring [at SummerSlam] just coming to say what’s up to Logan and see what we could work out for the show, I saw Randy Orton, and I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s*** about me. And I was like, there’s a point where I’m gonna practice a new version of myself. And then, three, two, one, I’m like, f*** that, hey man, f*** you."

When Logan Paul questioned whether the confrontation truly happened, MGK confirmed it, although he admitted that he didn’t know where Paul was at the time of the incident. He also recounted how his friends were unsure if the altercation was real or part of the script. "The amount of people that pin me as the aggressor in every situation that I’m in are so wrong," MGK added.

In response to these claims, Randy Orton took to social media, dismissing the story with a simple yet pointed emoji, implying that MGK's account was untruthful.

MGK did not back down, challenging Orton by stating that cameras were rolling and suggesting that WWE should release the footage. He also hinted at some undisclosed matters between him and Orton, saying, "You have my number, and you know why you have it, but I won’t even put you on blast for that. Check your texts."

Meanwhile, Logan Paul, who was involved in the WWE United States title match at SummerSlam, lost to LA Knight despite MGK's involvement. MGK handed Paul brass knuckles during the match, but the attempt to secure victory failed, as Knight quickly recovered and won with his finishing move, the BFT.