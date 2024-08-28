WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Ratings Rise for 8/26 Bash In Berlin “Go-Home Show” in Providence, R.I.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2024

The ratings are in for the Monday, August 26, 2024, episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the 8/26 episode of WWE Raw drew 1.796 million viewers. This marks a significant increase from the previous week's episode on 8/19, which garnered 1.641 million viewers. This boost in viewership comes as WWE gears up for the Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event, with this episode serving as the "go-home show" from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

In addition to the overall rise in viewership, the episode also saw an uptick in the key 18-to-49 demographic, scoring a 0.57 rating compared to the 0.50 rating from the 8/19 episode.

The 8/26 episode of WWE Raw featured a packed lineup, including a main event between Uncle Howdy and Chad Gable, the launch of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament, a chaotic brawl between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre with a strap, and a jaw-dropping moment when Bronson Reed hit Braun Strowman with a Tsunami off a parking lot balcony onto a car. The show also included the final hype leading into this Saturday’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 event.

