Update on WWE Possibly Relocating Performance Center

The WWE Performance Center, originally established in July 2013 as a training and tryout facility for WWE talent, may soon be relocating after 11 years in Orlando, FL. The Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes reported this potential move:

“According to a source there was an all employee meeting today at WWE HQ in Stamford hosted by Mark Shapiro. I’m told the biggest news to come out of the meeting is that the WWE Performance Center will be moving to Las Vegas in the near future.”

The possible relocation has drawn attention, especially considering that the UFC Apex production center, owned by WWE and UFC’s parent company TKO Group Holdings (TKO), is based in Las Vegas. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com provided a contrasting perspective:

“Sources at the top of WWE and TKO tell Fightful Select that they are not planning to move the WWE Performance Center to Las Vegas.”

Despite this, WrestleVotes remains confident in their report, stating:

“I’ve reached back out to the source after the follow up from @SeanRossSapp – they are still confident in our initial report about Vegas. I’m told also this is not an ‘overnight thing’ and could take some time. So in the end, time will tell.”