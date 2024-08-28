Matt Riddle Opens Up About Past Tension with Roman Reigns, Confirms They're "Good" Now

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt Riddle recently addressed his relationship with Roman Reigns, noting that the two are on good terms after a past rough patch was brought up by a former WWE broadcast team member.

In a new interview with the New York Post, “The Original Bro” was asked about where things stand with “The Tribal Chief” after Matt Camp discussed their previous issues on his show, “The Wrestling Matt.”

For those unaware, Camp revealed that Riddle was deliberately kept off the set of WWE’s The Bump during an August 2021 episode because Reigns was a guest, and there was tension between the two at the time. Camp explained, “[Roman] came on a year and a half later in August of 2021 because he had a partnership with Shady Rays, a sunglasses company... The funny part, a little side part of that show, is that Riddle was the in-studio guest and we 100% did not put Riddle on the set until Roman was gone and off the video screen. Just not going to mess with that. Then Riddle went and said something dumb about Roman right after that in another interview... We 100% kept Riddle off the set until the Roman interview was done, which was the right call.”

In his recent New York Post interview, Riddle reflected on the situation and emphasized that things have improved between them. “I think when he saw how professional I am in the ring and I also explained why things were said and I wasn’t just trying to call you out,” Riddle shared. “I know my place in WWE, but when someone tells me to cut a promo on you, I’m gonna cut a promo on you. I think he understood that. Still wasn’t happy about it, but understood. Me and Roman, we’re good.”