WWE Planning Major International Episode of Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2024

With several international premium live events already hosted in 2024 and another one set for this weekend in Germany—WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 on August 31—the company is now looking to take WWE Monday Night Raw overseas.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE is planning to broadcast an upcoming episode of the three-hour prime time show, WWE Raw, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this November.

Stay tuned for more updates.

