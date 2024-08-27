WWE Performance Center Looks Set to Relocate to Las Vegas

It appears that the WWE Performance Center may soon be relocating to the West Coast.
Wrestle Votes has reported that WWE held a company-wide meeting this week, led by TKO President Mark Shapiro.
The meeting occurred on Tuesday, August 27, at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and included all WWE employees.
The main topic of discussion was the relocation of the WWE Performance Center headquarters to Las Vegas, Nevada.
This move is expected to happen in the “near future.”
