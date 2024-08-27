Former WWE Star Gable Steveson Misses Cut for Buffalo Bills Roster

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former Olympic gold medalist and WWE star Gable Steveson’s NFL journey has come to an abrupt end. The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they have waived the defensive tackle, cutting down their roster to the mandatory 53 players.

Steveson, who had no prior football experience before joining the Bills in May, faced an uphill battle to make the team out of training camp. Despite his impressive athleticism and strength, the transition to professional football proved to be challenging.

While Steveson’s time with the Bills is over, it is not expected to be the end of his football career. NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the former wrestler is likely to join the Bills’ practice squad or find a new opportunity elsewhere in the league.

Steveson’s journey to the NFL began after his release from WWE in May. Prior to his stint with the Bills, he had a brief and unsuccessful run in the wrestling company, appearing in only one televised match.