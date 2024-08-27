Gunnar Eudy Releases Heartfelt Statement Following the Passing of Sid “Popper” Eudy

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The son of Sid Eudy, known to wrestling fans as ‘Sycho’ Sid, Sid Vicious, or Sid Justice, resurfaced on social media Tuesday to share a heartfelt statement following the passing of his father at the age of 63.

Gunnar Eudy posted the following on his official Facebook page on August 27 in memory of his father, Sid Eudy:

“To the world, he was Psycho Sid Vicious, but to our family, he was simply ‘Popper,’ our beloved grandfather.

Sid was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2016 and atrial fibrillation (AFIB) around the same time. He also had a pacemaker. In April 2021, he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which was linked to the use of Roundup weed killer.

Despite never revealing his battle with cancer, Sid lived life to the fullest—hitting the gym, attending boxing classes, making fan appearances, and, of course, cheering on the kids at t-ball games. He passed away peacefully in his bed, leaving behind a legacy of strength and determination. I’ve never met anyone with a fraction of my father’s strength; he was truly one of a kind.

Thank you all for the uplifting words and love—we feel it deeply. We’ve received thousands of messages and are grateful for every one of them. While I may not have time to reply to each, I’ve read them all. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Signed, Gunnar Eudy”

News of Sid Eudy’s passing was first reported on Monday, August 26, through a Facebook post shared by his son, Gunnar Eudy.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Sid Eudy during this difficult time.