Brock Anderson Reflects on AEW Stint: "Hindsight’s 20/20, I Wasn’t Ready for the Role."

After joining AEW as a rookie in 2021, Brock Anderson, son of wrestling legend Arn Anderson, recently opened up about his time with the promotion. Speaking on the Under the Ring podcast, Brock admitted that in hindsight, he wasn't prepared for the challenges AEW presented.

“When I was at AEW, hindsight’s 20/20, you can look back and see that things weren’t going to be the way they were,” Brock shared. “But I don’t think looking back now I was ready for that. Because for young guys, there is no setup to really learn and grasp the business. It’s basically just TV.”

Brock, who was a regular on AEW Dark, explained that the lack of a developmental setup made it difficult for younger talent to fully grasp the business. AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, where Brock frequently appeared, both ended in April 2023.

Since his AEW departure, Brock has been active on the indie circuit and is scheduled to make his MLW debut at Summer of the Beasts in New York City this Thursday, where he’ll team up with former ECW wrestler CW Anderson.

Brock also made an appearance backstage at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month, where his father Arn Anderson had a cameo with Cody Rhodes.