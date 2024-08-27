Kayla Braxton Assures Fans

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kayla Braxton has been absent for several weeks, but she’s preparing to re-emerge with new business ventures and projects.

In a recent appearance on “Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic,” released on the program's official YouTube channel on August 27, Braxton shared how she's been staying busy since departing from WWE.

“I’m working on a ton of stuff, I’ve been very busy since I left,” Braxton revealed during the interview. “I am currently in — I can’t talk about too much stuff, but I’m in the works of hosting some new shows. I’ve also been writing and pitching a show that I’m producing, which is currently my passion project. I think it’s gonna be great.”

Braxton, whose real name is Kayla Becker, added, “I’m also writing a memoir that I started a long time ago but had to pause. Now, I’ve picked it back up and have been rewriting it. I’m definitely staying busy and finally getting to work on things that I didn’t have the time or freedom to do in my previous role.”

Braxton completed her time with WWE after her final show at Madison Square Garden in June. She hinted that fans will “see her again” soon, though it won’t be in a wrestling-related capacity.

“By the time this airs, it’ll be about two months since I left WWE,” she noted. “Don’t worry, you’re about to see me again—just not in wrestling, because there’s more to life than wrestling.”