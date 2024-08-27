What’s Next for Bryan Danielson in Pro Wrestling?

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

What lies ahead for "The American Dragon" in the world of professional wrestling?

We’ll find out on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, set for August 28, Tony Khan has revealed a major segment involving Bryan Danielson.

Scheduled for 8/28 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, the post-All In: London 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite will feature the newly crowned AEW World Champion addressing his future in the wrestling business.

"NEW AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will address his wrestling future after his historic win at AEW All In: London live TOMORROW on TBS," Khan announced. "I promise you won’t want to miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!"

Additionally, AEW Dynamite on 8/28 will see the singles match debut of former WWE Superstar Ricochet, as he faces Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher.