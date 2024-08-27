WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

What’s Next for Bryan Danielson in Pro Wrestling?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2024

What’s Next for Bryan Danielson in Pro Wrestling?

What lies ahead for "The American Dragon" in the world of professional wrestling?

We’ll find out on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, set for August 28, Tony Khan has revealed a major segment involving Bryan Danielson.

Scheduled for 8/28 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, the post-All In: London 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite will feature the newly crowned AEW World Champion addressing his future in the wrestling business.

"NEW AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will address his wrestling future after his historic win at AEW All In: London live TOMORROW on TBS," Khan announced. "I promise you won’t want to miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!"

Additionally, AEW Dynamite on 8/28 will see the singles match debut of former WWE Superstar Ricochet, as he faces Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher.

Kayla Braxton Assures Fans

Kayla Braxton has been absent for several weeks, but she’s preparing to re-emerge with new business ventures and projects. In a recen [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 27, 2024 05:27PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #bryan danielson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89066/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π