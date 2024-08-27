WWE Issues Fine to CM Punk Following August 26 Raw Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Pearce continued his pattern of issuing disciplinary fines to WWE Superstars this week.

During the August 27 episode of WWE Raw at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, CM Punk launched a surprise attack on Drew McIntyre in the ring using a leather strap.

As the chaos unfolded, Punk turned his aggression toward the WWE security team, striking multiple members with the strap.

Following the intense segment, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to X to announce that he would be fining "The Best in the World" for his physical altercation with security.