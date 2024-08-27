Michael Cole & Corey Graves Set to Lead WWE SmackDown Commentary on USA Network

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Michael Cole and Corey Graves are set to be the commentary team for WWE SmackDown when the show returns to the USA Network next month.

Cole and Graves revealed during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw that they will be at the commentary desk for SmackDown when it returns to USA Network on Friday, September 13. Graves filled in for Pat McAfee on Raw, as McAfee is on hiatus from WWE until the college football season concludes in January.

Joe Tessitore is scheduled to join the Raw commentary team on Monday, September 2. It’s not yet confirmed whether Tessitore will be paired with Corey Graves or Wade Barrett on Raw. Graves and Barrett have been the SmackDown commentary duo on Fox since February of this year.

Reports suggest that Tessitore will transition to SmackDown in January after college football season wraps up, as he currently calls football for ABC/ESPN. At that time, Cole is expected to return to Raw as the show moves from USA Network to Netflix.