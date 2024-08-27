Intercontinental Title Contender’s Tournament Continues on Next WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two Triple Threat Matches Announced for the September 2 WWE Raw, Plus Zelina Vega in Singles Action

Next week’s WWE Raw will feature two high-stakes triple threat matches as part of the Intercontinental Championship contender’s tournament. In one match, Ilja Dragunov will take on Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio, while the other sees Sheamus squaring off against Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser.

The winners of these triple threat bouts will advance to join Pete Dunne and Jey Uso in a four-way match on the September 9 edition of WWE Raw. The winner of that four-way will become the number one contender for Bron Breakker’s Intercontinental Championship.

In addition to the tournament action, Zelina Vega is set to face Pure Fusion Collective’s Shayna Baszler in a singles match.

Here’s the announced card for the Labor Day edition of WWE Raw on Monday, September 2, from the Ball Arena in Denver:

- Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

- Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler