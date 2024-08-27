WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Intercontinental Title Contender’s Tournament Continues on Next WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2024

Intercontinental Title Contender’s Tournament Continues on Next WWE Raw

Two Triple Threat Matches Announced for the September 2 WWE Raw, Plus Zelina Vega in Singles Action

Next week’s WWE Raw will feature two high-stakes triple threat matches as part of the Intercontinental Championship contender’s tournament. In one match, Ilja Dragunov will take on Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio, while the other sees Sheamus squaring off against Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser.

The winners of these triple threat bouts will advance to join Pete Dunne and Jey Uso in a four-way match on the September 9 edition of WWE Raw. The winner of that four-way will become the number one contender for Bron Breakker’s Intercontinental Championship.

In addition to the tournament action, Zelina Vega is set to face Pure Fusion Collective’s Shayna Baszler in a singles match.

Here’s the announced card for the Labor Day edition of WWE Raw on Monday, September 2, from the Ball Arena in Denver:

- Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

- Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89059/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π