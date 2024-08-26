Maria Kanellis Announces Return to School

Maria Kanellis is thrilled to be heading back to school for a Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Illinois. On Twitter, she shared her excitement, noting that AEW’s tuition reimbursement program is helping her pursue this new goal. Kanellis also mentioned that both her sister and Tony Khan are alumni of the university.
“Masters in Business Administration here I come!!!” she tweeted. “I’m excited to start this program, especially with the support from @aew. It’s going to be tough, but I’m ready for the next chapter!”
Kanellis previously earned a degree in Sports, Entertainment, and Event Management from Johnson & Wales University, graduating in 2017 after receiving WWE’s Talent Scholarship in 2013.
Masters in Business Administration here I come!!!— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 26, 2024
During the pandemic I started a graduate program but was unable to complete it because, life happens. I am excited to be starting this program as my sister is an alumni of UofI and so is my boss. Plus @aew has a tuition… pic.twitter.com/CPSTswULQT
⚡ WWE Raw Preview: Bash In Berlin “Go-Home Show” Tonight in Providence, R.I.
The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 is nearing its final stretch tonight in "The Plantation State." WWE Monday Night Raw hits the airwaves [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 26, 2024 02:38PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com