Maria Kanellis Announces Return to School

Maria Kanellis is thrilled to be heading back to school for a Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Illinois. On Twitter, she shared her excitement, noting that AEW’s tuition reimbursement program is helping her pursue this new goal. Kanellis also mentioned that both her sister and Tony Khan are alumni of the university.

“Masters in Business Administration here I come!!!” she tweeted. “I’m excited to start this program, especially with the support from @aew. It’s going to be tough, but I’m ready for the next chapter!”

Kanellis previously earned a degree in Sports, Entertainment, and Event Management from Johnson & Wales University, graduating in 2017 after receiving WWE’s Talent Scholarship in 2013.