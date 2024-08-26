WWE Raw Preview: Bash In Berlin “Go-Home Show” Tonight in Providence, R.I.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 is nearing its final stretch tonight in "The Plantation State."

WWE Monday Night Raw hits the airwaves tonight at 8/7c on USA Network, live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

This evening’s “go-home show” before WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 features an exciting lineup, including Uncle Howdy taking on Chad Gable, “Big” Bronson Reed facing Braun Strowman, and the start of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament.

Additionally, SmackDown Superstar and WWE World Heavyweight Championship contender Randy Orton will make a live appearance. Fans can also expect an update on The Terror Twins, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, after their recent attack by The Judgment Day.