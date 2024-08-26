Kevin Owens' WWE Contract Nears Expiration

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kevin Owens' current WWE contract is ticking down, with reports indicating there's been no extension signed.

In a recent interview with SI.com, Owens discussed his upcoming Universal Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Bash in Berlin. While promoting the event, the conversation shifted to his contract status with the company.

According to the interview, Owens acknowledged there has been a change in his deal, but it's not what fans might have hoped for. "The only change in his contract status is that there's now less time on his deal," the SI.com article stated.

This news comes just weeks after Owens celebrated his 10th anniversary with WWE. Despite the nearing contract expiration, Owens expressed his appreciation for the WWE Universe's support.

"I'm very lucky to have people respond to me the way they do," Owens said, reflecting on the organic connection he shares with the fans.

Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Universal Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31st. Whether this match signifies a potential farewell or a continued reign with the company remains to be seen.