WWE Live Event Results, Netherlands (8/25/24)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE hosted an electrifying live event in the Netherlands on Sunday, featuring top stars like Cody Rhodes in action. The night was packed with thrilling matches and title defenses. Here are the full results from the show, as reported by Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight defeated Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his title.

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax successfully defended her title against Bayley.

DIY emerged victorious over Pretty Deadly.

Tiffany Stratton took down Naomi in a singles match.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther retained his title by defeating Ilja Dragunov.

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill triumphed over Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell in a tag team match.

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Bloodline overcame A-Town Down Under & The Street Profits to retain their titles.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles to remain the Undisputed WWE Champion.