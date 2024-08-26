Eric Bischoff Reflects on Facilitating the 2003 WWE Girls Gone Wild PPV Deal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his involvement in the WWE Girls Gone Wild PPV, a live collaboration between WWE and Girls Gone Wild in March 2003 during spring break in South Padre Island, Texas. This event was broadcast live but was never released on DVD. Host Jonathan Coachman frequently interrupted any scenario or game that risked going too far, regardless of who was involved.

Regarding his connection to Joe Francis, the creator of Girls Gone Wild, Bischoff explained, "That was weird. I knew Joe Francis through Jason Hervey. Jason and Joe Francis knew each other. They’re similar in age; Joe was a Hollywood guy, Jason was a Hollywood guy. They ran into each other. Anyway, they became friends. I think Joe actually worked for Peter Guber over at Mandalay Entertainment. Jason was also an executive at Mandalay Entertainment, and that’s how they really became friends."

Bischoff also recounted how he facilitated discussions between Francis and Vince McMahon: "I got to know Joe, and there was a rumor at the time that Hugh Hefner wanted to sell Playboy. Joe was interested. I heard — you know, I was out to lunch with Joe or in his office. Joe had the money, and Joe was interested in purchasing Playboy. I had heard that Vince McMahon was interested in Playboy. So I got Joe Francis and Vince McMahon together. Had a couple of different meetings, and then the idea came about is, ‘Look, Girls Gone Wild’s going to be down in South Padre Island,’ I think is where we were for that particular spring break. ‘We’re going to be doing this big thing, what if we create a pay-per-view and let WWE produce it?’ And all I did was connect the dots. I didn’t really have a hand in the production of the show. That was Kevin Dunn and the entire team. They brought the truck down, satellite trucks, big WWE truck, whole nine yards. Just like, you know, it went to an event, and Kevin Dunn took over the production of it, but I was the one that brokered the deal."