Bryan Danielson Initially Chose 'Final Countdown' as a Joke

Bryan Danielson's AEW World Title win was perfectly underscored by Europe’s “Final Countdown,” though it wasn’t planned that way.

In a bloody, technical battle against Swerve Strickland in the main event of AEW ALL IN London, Danielson put his career on the line for a shot at the World Championship. Despite being on the brink of defeat after several Swerve Stomps, Danielson, driven by his love for his kids, secured the first submission win against Strickland, becoming the new AEW World Champion.

During the post-event media scrum, Danielson, alongside his daughter Birdie, addressed the significance of "Final Countdown" as his entrance music. When asked by veteran journalist Keith Elliot Greensburg if he had considered the song's poignant lyrics, Danielson revealed, “Honestly, I chose it as a joke. I was going to Japan a lot and would pick up music magazines... Well, they had a 100 worst songs of all time. I think #1 was Final Countdown…”

Admitting he downloaded the list on Napster, Danielson thought the song would make for epic entrance music. He also found it surreal that over 50,000 people sang along and joked about the potential for lowering the song's licensing price to help Tony Khan.

This victory marks Danielson's first AEW World Championship since joining the company nearly three years ago.