Mariah May Crowned NEW AEW Women’s Champion After Defeating Toni Storm at AEW All In: London 2024

AEW Women's Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. "The Glamour" Mariah May

The pre-match video package rolls, setting the stage for the second pay-per-view match of the night, where the AEW Women's World Championship is on the line. Back inside Wembley Stadium, the crowd erupts as the entrance theme for "The Glamour" Mariah May plays, signaling her arrival for this eagerly awaited title clash.

Luther the Butler makes his dramatic return, appearing for the first time since Mariah May's brutal attack on "Timeless" Toni Storm, which included hurling him off the stage. Luther introduces Storm, who is greeted with a rockstar-like ovation from the U.K. crowd as she makes her way to the ring.

As the bell rings, the energy in Wembley Stadium soars with chants and songs echoing throughout the arena. The commentators highlight Storm’s conflicted emotions, visibly distressed by the situation, while May exudes disgust and malevolence. The two women exchange blows, igniting the physicality of the match, with May landing a powerful dropkick early on.

On commentary, Nigel McGuinness adds a touch of humor, prompting reactions from Excalibur and Tony Schiavone as he references Storm’s cheeky monikers, "The Whore You All Adore" and "The Slut That You Cannot Rebut." Meanwhile, Mariah May maintains control, punishing Storm in the corner and dominating the early moments of the match.



May unleashed a powerful powerbomb, sending Storm crashing to the floor from the ring apron. With a mischievous grin, she posed for the camera, playfully touching her finger to her lips in a self-deprecating gesture. McGuinness, as always, couldn't contain his admiration for her.

Back in the ring, May continued her dominance, executing a graceful airplane spin followed by a forceful side slam. She taunted the crowd, relishing in her control.

The action spilled outside the ring, where May engaged in a brief conversation with her mother in the audience. To the shock and disgust of the commentators, she unexpectedly slapped her mother. Storm seized the opportunity to turn the tide, launching a fierce attack. She delivered a devastating Storm Zero on the steel ring steps, opening a cut on May's head and shifting momentum in her favor.

With concern, Storm approached May's mother to check on her well-being. When May reappeared, she was visibly distressed, moaning in pain from the earlier attack. Schiavone reveled in the dramatic moment, much to the dismay of McGuinness, May's devoted admirer.

Storm's momentum continued, but May refused to give up. She fought back with renewed determination, landing a powerful running hip attack that regained control of the match.

May connects with a May-Day and goes for the pin, but Storm kicks out, keeping the match alive. Storm rallies, taking control and coming close to victory multiple times. She grabs the high heel, poised to strike May down, but ultimately chooses not to. This hesitation costs her, as May seizes the moment and regains control.

In a bold move, May kisses Storm on the forehead before delivering Storm's own finishing move, securing the pinfall and the win. "The Glamour" Mariah May is crowned the new AEW Women's Champion. After the match, May makes her way over to Nigel McGuinness, planting a kiss on him, which clearly delights him. As she exits, Storm remains in the ring, laughing as the fans once again begin singing for her.

Winner and NEW AEW Women's Champion: "The Glamour" Mariah May