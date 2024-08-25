MJF's Iconic Diamond Ring Stolen Before AEW All In: London 2024

MJF, currently in the United Kingdom for AEW's premier event, All In at Wembley Stadium in London, MJF took to social media to express his frustration, announcing that his signature ‘Dynamite Diamond Ring’ had been stolen. He didn’t hold back, labeling the UK as a “lawless” country in his post:
“My Dynamite Diamond ring has been stolen. Unreal. Godless. Lawless country!!!!!!!!!!”
As the search for MJF’s ring continues, he must quickly shift his focus to the major event tonight in London, where he is scheduled to defend his American Championship against Will Ospreay. This match is set to be a blockbuster showdown.
My Dynamite Diamond ring has been stolen.— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 25, 2024
