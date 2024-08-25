WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Shocks GCW Fans

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer

a surprise appearance at AAA Triplemania 32 night three alongside Nic Nemeth, JBL has now made waves in GCW.

At GCW Homecoming, Mance Warner successfully defended his World Title in a chaotic Four-Way Ladder Match against Joey Janela, Matt Cardona, and Blake Christian. During the bout, Effy attempted to interfere and prevent Warner's victory but was stopped in his tracks by JBL, who delivered two devastating Clotheslines From Hell, securing Warner's win.

JBL has recently been stepping outside the WWE spotlight, making an appearance at AAA’s Triplemania event in Mexico City last weekend, where he accompanied Nic Nemeth to the ring.

Tags: #wwe #jbl #gcw #game changer wrestling

