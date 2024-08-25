WWE Hall of Famer Shocks GCW Fans

WWE Hall of Famer
a surprise appearance at AAA Triplemania 32 night three alongside Nic Nemeth, JBL has now made waves in GCW.
At GCW Homecoming, Mance Warner successfully defended his World Title in a chaotic Four-Way Ladder Match against Joey Janela, Matt Cardona, and Blake Christian. During the bout, Effy attempted to interfere and prevent Warner's victory but was stopped in his tracks by JBL, who delivered two devastating Clotheslines From Hell, securing Warner's win.
HOLY F*CK! JBL just showed up at GCW tonight & hit 2 Clotheslines from Hell 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0ddNt96k2m— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 25, 2024
JBL has recently been stepping outside the WWE spotlight, making an appearance at AAA’s Triplemania event in Mexico City last weekend, where he accompanied Nic Nemeth to the ring.
⚡ Dory Funk Jr. Competes in Hardcore Death Match at 83
Dory Funk Jr. proves he's still one of the wildest wrestlers in the business. The WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA World’s Heavyweigh [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 24, 2024 07:05PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com