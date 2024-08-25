WWE Hall of Famer Shocks GCW Fans

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer

a surprise appearance at AAA Triplemania 32 night three alongside Nic Nemeth, JBL has now made waves in GCW.

At GCW Homecoming, Mance Warner successfully defended his World Title in a chaotic Four-Way Ladder Match against Joey Janela, Matt Cardona, and Blake Christian. During the bout, Effy attempted to interfere and prevent Warner's victory but was stopped in his tracks by JBL, who delivered two devastating Clotheslines From Hell, securing Warner's win.

HOLY F*CK! JBL just showed up at GCW tonight & hit 2 Clotheslines from Hell 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0ddNt96k2m — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 25, 2024

JBL has recently been stepping outside the WWE spotlight, making an appearance at AAA’s Triplemania event in Mexico City last weekend, where he accompanied Nic Nemeth to the ring.





