Dory Funk Jr. Competes in Hardcore Death Match at 83

Dory Funk Jr. proves he's still one of the wildest wrestlers in the business.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion recently took part in a Double Hell Current Explosion Death Match at the FMW-E Terry Funk Memorial & Atsushi Onita 50th Anniversary – Kawasaki Legend 2024 event at Fujitsu Kawasaki Stadium in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan.

Even at 83 years old, Dory Funk Jr. shows no signs of slowing down, teaming up with Osamu Nishimura, who at 52 is also facing tremendous challenges, including stage 4 cancer that has spread to his brain.

In a grueling match, Funk Jr. and Nishimura emerged victorious over Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi, with the bout lasting just over 13 minutes.

This latest hardcore performance comes 61 years after Funk Jr. began his legendary career in 1963, and despite enduring multiple explosions during the match on Saturday, August 24, 2024, in Japan, he proved once again why he remains a force to be reckoned with.